Four Honored at Retirement Reception

|Mrs. Helen Boswell and Mayor Bryan Martin
The retirees were as follows:
*David Chambers,City Attorney - Mr. Chambers has served as Warren City Attorney since 2003.
According to Mayor Martin, Mr. Chambers did an outstanding job as City Attorney.
*Fire Chief Howard Edward- Chief Edwards has served as Warren Fire Chief since 2001.
During Chief Edwards time as Chief the city has lowered its insurance fire rating and has continued to upgrade the city's fire fighting capabilities with new equipment and training for firemen.
*Renious Harton, Parks & Recreation Director, Mr. Harton has served in this capacity since. The job oversees the City Baseball/Softball Complex, the city park on Martin Street, the city park on John Scobey Drive, the Warren Shooting Range, the Warren Cultural Center and the Old National Guard Armory on Martin Street. Mayor Martin stated that Mr. Harton always got the job done.
* Mayor Bryan Martin-Mayor Martin served as a Warren City Council Member for 14 years and has served as Warren Mayor for another 14 years. In addition to managing the city's daily operations and keeping the city budget balanced, he helped secure over $7 million in grants for the city. The Warren Shooting Range was built under his tenure. He has also been instrumental in expanding water and sewer for industrial development and the renovation of the Rail Road Depot.
Mayor Martin thanked his staff for a job well done and indicated he enjoyed working for the people of Warren.
|Mayor Martin presents Renious Harton with a plaque.
|Fire Chief Edwards receives plaque from Mayor Martin.
|City Attorney Chambers accepts plaque from Mayor Martin
