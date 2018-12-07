HDC Volunteer Council Seeking Members

The Volunteer Council That serves the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center in Warren is seeking individuals that are willing to become a member of the Council and help promote and support the Human Development Center. The Council meets monthly and works to raise private funds to help the clients and employees of the Center in ways the state cannot. It also works to promote the Center and educate the public concerning the work provided by the facility.
The Council is a non-profit 501 organization that is set up solely to benefit the individuals served by the Human Development Center and their families and to assist the employees from time to time. All money contributed to the Volunteer Council is tax-deductible.
Funds raised by the organization have been used to create a large garden that is worked by the clients and staff and efforts to develop a farmer's market. The council has bought fire works for the clients to enjoy during the holidays and 4th of July. Future plans include sponsoring floats, dances and a farmer's market/bazaar and other activities for those served by the HDC.
Members of the Volunteer Council help plan activities to raise money and make decisions as to what is to be funded. There is no cost to be a council member.
If you are interested and willing to participate, contact Council Chairman Gregg Reep at 870-226-2403 or Dana Harvey at the Human Development Center at 870-226-6774. We will be happy to answer questions and further explain the function of the council. Any one who resides or operates a business within the Southeast Arkansas area is eligible to become a member of the Volunteer Council.
The Council is a non-profit 501 organization that is set up solely to benefit the individuals served by the Human Development Center and their families and to assist the employees from time to time. All money contributed to the Volunteer Council is tax-deductible.
Funds raised by the organization have been used to create a large garden that is worked by the clients and staff and efforts to develop a farmer's market. The council has bought fire works for the clients to enjoy during the holidays and 4th of July. Future plans include sponsoring floats, dances and a farmer's market/bazaar and other activities for those served by the HDC.
Members of the Volunteer Council help plan activities to raise money and make decisions as to what is to be funded. There is no cost to be a council member.
If you are interested and willing to participate, contact Council Chairman Gregg Reep at 870-226-2403 or Dana Harvey at the Human Development Center at 870-226-6774. We will be happy to answer questions and further explain the function of the council. Any one who resides or operates a business within the Southeast Arkansas area is eligible to become a member of the Volunteer Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment