Thursday, December 13, 2018
Immanuel Baptist Church to present Cantata
Immanuel Baptist Church will present a Christmas Cantata Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend "The Joy of Christmas". The church is located on West Pine Street.
