Thursday, December 13, 2018

Immanuel Baptist Church to present Cantata

Immanuel Baptist Church will present a Christmas Cantata Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.  Everyone is invited to attend "The Joy of Christmas".  The church is located on West Pine Street.
at 12:01 PM

