Intermodal Still Battling Rail Crossing

In a board meeting that lasted less than one hour, the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority Board spent most of their time discussing the long standing issue of gaining permission to cross the Union Pacific rail line that runs through the intermodal park. This matter has been ongoing for well over two years. A letter and supporting documentation was passed around for review that was sent by the authority's engineer, Garver Engineers, to Union Pacific in an attempt to solve the matter. The problem arose when the authority contracted to construct a road crossing the rail line. Union Pacific has informed the board that the crossing is too close to a rail switch and must be moved or the switch must be relocated. A portion of the crossing has been built and there is the matter of whether to construct a new road or move the switch. Another issue is who will bear the burden of the additional cost.
Chairman John Lipton told the board that Garver Engineers has indicated there have been changes in personnel at Union Pacific and this may be delaying a decision. He stated the intermodal may have to consider spending more money on the project. Board member Sonny Jones stated he does not think Garver has pushed hard enough to get the matter resolved. Some members have in the past indicated they blame Garver for the original problem. Garver has stated they were told the location was suitable by the short line operator of the rail line.
In other business, the board voted to renew insurance coverage on the intermodal elevated water tank at a premium cost of $8,504.00 per year. The coverage is with Merchants & Planters Agency, Inc.
The financial report showed the intermodal has $88,304.34 in the bank and owed $336.64 for the month. The authority is currently debt free. The report continues to list the following amounts as receivables from the two cities and two counties:
*City of Monticello-$24,575.69
*City of Warren-$20,086.34
*Drew County-$7,184.39
*Bradley County-$153, 979.26
Chairman John Lipton told the board that Garver Engineers has indicated there have been changes in personnel at Union Pacific and this may be delaying a decision. He stated the intermodal may have to consider spending more money on the project. Board member Sonny Jones stated he does not think Garver has pushed hard enough to get the matter resolved. Some members have in the past indicated they blame Garver for the original problem. Garver has stated they were told the location was suitable by the short line operator of the rail line.
In other business, the board voted to renew insurance coverage on the intermodal elevated water tank at a premium cost of $8,504.00 per year. The coverage is with Merchants & Planters Agency, Inc.
The financial report showed the intermodal has $88,304.34 in the bank and owed $336.64 for the month. The authority is currently debt free. The report continues to list the following amounts as receivables from the two cities and two counties:
*City of Monticello-$24,575.69
*City of Warren-$20,086.34
*Drew County-$7,184.39
*Bradley County-$153, 979.26
No comments:
Post a Comment