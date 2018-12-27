Jersey and Hermitage Rural Fire Departments Extinguish Fire

Wednesday, December 26 at approximately 3:00 PM, Jersey Fire Department followed by Hermitage Rural responded to a fire scene adjacent to the Laundromat on South Farmville Street in Hermitage. Upon arrival, firefighters arrived to an area approximately the size of 1/4 acre burning .
Grasses were burning from the edge of S. Farmville street ; then running parallel to the Laundromat; traveling southward to the treeline and converging westwardly near Grand Street.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Seven Firefighters and two fire trucks from Jersey and Hermitage Rural Fire Departments worked the fire scene with the assistance Hermitage Police Personnel.
