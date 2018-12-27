Jersey Fire Department Responds to Call

Around the 8:00 PM hour of December 24, Jersey Fire Department responded to a call at 127 Bradley Rd 9. Arrival at the scene showed the fire had been extinguished by the home owners as a grill had fallen over catching the grasses, leaves and yard debris on fire.
Three Jersey Firefighters and one Jersey truck with two Banks Firefighters and a Banks Truck worked the fire scene.
