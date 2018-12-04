Lumberjack Marching Band Has Successful Marching Season

|Pictured is the band with the trophies they won this fall.
The band earned ratings of Excellent and Superior in all assessments prior to the region assessment. They received an overall Superior rating for their performance in the ASBOA Region 3 Marching Assessment which is the first of three assessments necessary to earn a Sweepstakes Award for the year. If the band earns a superior rating in the region concert assessment and sight-reading assessment in the spring, they will accomplish this goal.
