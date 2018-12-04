Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Lumberjack Marching Band Has Successful Marching Season

Pictured is the band with the trophies they won this fall.
The Warren High School Marching Lumberjack Band had an extremely successful marching season. The band worked extremely hard this season and the success followed them. The band has performed at halftime at all regular season football games and they competed in four marching assessments during the season.

The band earned ratings of Excellent and Superior in all assessments prior to the region assessment. They received an overall Superior rating for their performance in the ASBOA Region 3 Marching Assessment which is the first of three assessments necessary to earn a Sweepstakes Award for the year. If the band earns a superior rating in the region concert assessment and sight-reading assessment in the spring, they will accomplish this goal.
