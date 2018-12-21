Major Increase In Law Enforcement Salaries And A Different Path For Economic Development

The Warren City Council made two major alterations in the budget they approved for 2019. First, the council members took action to upgrade the compensation for law enforcement officers, and they decided it was time to consider a different way to seek job growth. The 2019 budget as adopted for the City of Warren by the Warren City Council amounts to $6,738,685.00. This includes the general fund, the street fund and special funds. A proposed budget was put together by the Mayor and the final ordinance was approved by the council's Ways and Means Committee and adopted by the full city council. The budget is for the time period January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019. The following is the budget as approved per department and by categories:
*Administration $312,121.00-This amount covers all salaries for elected and administrative positions. It covers all operating expenses for the administrative branch of government.
*Law Enforcement $1,142,289.00- This budget item covers all salaries and operations for the Warren police Department and a large portion of the Emergency Services Center. It is the largest part of the general city budget. Salaries were increase in the range of 9% for officers.
*Fire Department $281,500.00- This is the budget for the city fire department. It also covers a s portion of the ESC Building. This includes full time and volunteer firemen.
*Sanitation Department $688,712.00- This budget covers the total operations of the solid waste garbage collection and disposal process. Recycling expenses are also included.
*Building Codes $21,360.00- This amount pays for code enforcement and work carried out in conjunction with the Planning Commission.
*District Court $97,900.00- This is the cost for salaries and operations of the District Court in Bradley County. The City and County share the cost 50%-50%. The city pays all bills up front and the county reimburses the city for one half.
*Municipal Building $22,000.00- This budget covers the upkeep and maintenance for the city hall building.
*Recreation $133,590.00- This covers salaries, upkeep, maintenance and operations for all city parks, the baseball/softball complex and the Westside Pool.
*Cultural Center $34,100.00-Pays for the operation and upkeep of the 750 seat auditorium owned by the city and school district. The city manages and pays all bills. The facility is rented to the public and the city and school both have access to the building. The school district and the city share the expenses after rental fees are paid based on usage. The school utilizes the building a majority of the time.
*Armory/Neighborhood Center $16,950.00- This amount of funding is used to operate and maintain the "Old Armory" located on Martin Street. It is used for private business, non-profit organizations and is rented by the public for events. All private and non-profit organizations or businesses pay rent. The facility houses a training room for the Warren Police Department and the Warren Fire Department. A portion of the facility serves the City Street Department.
*Senior Citizen Center $2,750.00- Located on N. Etheridge Street. It serves our senior citizens and is operated by the Area Office on Aging. The city legally owns the building.
*Shooting Range $33,700.00- Locate south of Warren just west of U. S. Highway 63, the facility is owned and operated by the city. It is open to the public. The budget is for salaries and operations. Grants funds help manage the range.
*Airport $14,250.00- Located south of Warren, the airport is a public use facility and has several private planes that are house at and utilize the airport.
*Other $28,300- Covers city expenditures that do not fall under the other budgeted departments or facilities.
*Street Department $496,000.00- This budget covers all street maintenance, repairs and improvements. It covers salaries, materials and equipment for all street and drainage work.
The Street fund is restricted, meaning the funds that go into the street budget must be spent on streets only.
* Other Accounts $3,413,163.00- Consist of a variety of special funds. Most of these revenues are moved into the general or street budgets as approved by the city council and in accordance to state law.
The budget includes an overall 2% raise for all employees and elected officials, except the city council members. It includes another 7% raise for law enforcement officers and some additional increases for several department heads. The budget is balanced based upon revenue projections. All major expenditures for equipment or facilities, while budgeted, must be authorized by the city council prior to any purchase being made or contract being let.
The city council has stated they intend to continue an economic development program and are considering the most effective way to do so. Those that have been asked have stated they believe new and different methods should be looked into. The council has budgeted funds for use by the Tomato Festival Committee. The budget does provide funding to pay off the note on the spec building located in the city owned industrial park.
Municipal budgets are monitored monthly to assure that expenditures never exceed revenues and available cash.
*Administration $312,121.00-This amount covers all salaries for elected and administrative positions. It covers all operating expenses for the administrative branch of government.
*Law Enforcement $1,142,289.00- This budget item covers all salaries and operations for the Warren police Department and a large portion of the Emergency Services Center. It is the largest part of the general city budget. Salaries were increase in the range of 9% for officers.
*Fire Department $281,500.00- This is the budget for the city fire department. It also covers a s portion of the ESC Building. This includes full time and volunteer firemen.
*Sanitation Department $688,712.00- This budget covers the total operations of the solid waste garbage collection and disposal process. Recycling expenses are also included.
*Building Codes $21,360.00- This amount pays for code enforcement and work carried out in conjunction with the Planning Commission.
*District Court $97,900.00- This is the cost for salaries and operations of the District Court in Bradley County. The City and County share the cost 50%-50%. The city pays all bills up front and the county reimburses the city for one half.
*Municipal Building $22,000.00- This budget covers the upkeep and maintenance for the city hall building.
*Recreation $133,590.00- This covers salaries, upkeep, maintenance and operations for all city parks, the baseball/softball complex and the Westside Pool.
*Cultural Center $34,100.00-Pays for the operation and upkeep of the 750 seat auditorium owned by the city and school district. The city manages and pays all bills. The facility is rented to the public and the city and school both have access to the building. The school district and the city share the expenses after rental fees are paid based on usage. The school utilizes the building a majority of the time.
*Armory/Neighborhood Center $16,950.00- This amount of funding is used to operate and maintain the "Old Armory" located on Martin Street. It is used for private business, non-profit organizations and is rented by the public for events. All private and non-profit organizations or businesses pay rent. The facility houses a training room for the Warren Police Department and the Warren Fire Department. A portion of the facility serves the City Street Department.
*Senior Citizen Center $2,750.00- Located on N. Etheridge Street. It serves our senior citizens and is operated by the Area Office on Aging. The city legally owns the building.
*Shooting Range $33,700.00- Locate south of Warren just west of U. S. Highway 63, the facility is owned and operated by the city. It is open to the public. The budget is for salaries and operations. Grants funds help manage the range.
*Airport $14,250.00- Located south of Warren, the airport is a public use facility and has several private planes that are house at and utilize the airport.
*Other $28,300- Covers city expenditures that do not fall under the other budgeted departments or facilities.
*Street Department $496,000.00- This budget covers all street maintenance, repairs and improvements. It covers salaries, materials and equipment for all street and drainage work.
The Street fund is restricted, meaning the funds that go into the street budget must be spent on streets only.
* Other Accounts $3,413,163.00- Consist of a variety of special funds. Most of these revenues are moved into the general or street budgets as approved by the city council and in accordance to state law.
The budget includes an overall 2% raise for all employees and elected officials, except the city council members. It includes another 7% raise for law enforcement officers and some additional increases for several department heads. The budget is balanced based upon revenue projections. All major expenditures for equipment or facilities, while budgeted, must be authorized by the city council prior to any purchase being made or contract being let.
The city council has stated they intend to continue an economic development program and are considering the most effective way to do so. Those that have been asked have stated they believe new and different methods should be looked into. The council has budgeted funds for use by the Tomato Festival Committee. The budget does provide funding to pay off the note on the spec building located in the city owned industrial park.
Municipal budgets are monitored monthly to assure that expenditures never exceed revenues and available cash.
No comments:
Post a Comment