Mayor Bryan Martin Concludes 14 Years Service

Warren Mayor Bryan Martin will conclude 14 years serving the citizens of Warren as Mayor, upon the swearing in of Mayor-elect Denisa Pennington the first of the year. Mayor Martin grew up in Warren, graduated from Warren High School in 1965 and went on to get his degree from the University of Arkansas in 1969. He became the third generation to own and operate Martin's Department store and worked there for 34 years. At the time the business was sold, it was one of the oldest family owned businesses in South Arkansas.
During his career in the clothing business, the Mayor found time to raise his family and serve the community of Warren and Bradley County in many ways, including serving 14 years on the Warren City Council. After voluntarily leaving the council, he continued his business endeavors and in 2005 ran for and won a two year term to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Gregg Reep. He was subsequently elected mayor to three terms of his own. He chose not to seek another term and to retire.
Mayor Martin is married to Dr. Sue Martin, a retired educator. They have a daughter and son and grandchildren. The Mayor has stated he enjoyed serving the people of Warren and is happy that city services were maintained and new projects completed. During his time in office the city expanded water and sewer to promote economic development, constructed the shooting range and made great progress in renovating and improving the rail road depot. He also oversaw a major upgrade to the police facilities in the Emergency Services Center. The Mayor went on to say it was a pleasure to work with the city staff and employees and the Warren City Council members. He further stated it was an honor to serve the people of Warren.
