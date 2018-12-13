Thursday, December 13, 2018

Power House Church/Freds Team Up To Provide Hoodies

Martha Reed, Pastor James Yarbrough, and Elisa Parham
The Power House Church of God In Christ has teamed up with Fred's to provide warm hoodies to needy families and individuals.  The program is part of the church's holiday project of providing  coats for those in need.  They call the effort, "Warm coats from warm hearts."

According to Fred's Warren Store Manager Elisa Parham,  the store's valued customers paid for over 90 hoodies that are being donated to Power House to be provided to local residents in need.  Power House Pastor James Yarbrough expressed the church's appreciation to Freds and their supportive customers.

Anyone wishing to contribute a new or gently used coat is urged to get it to Power House by December 21st.  For more information contact Missionary Stacey Worthen, Missions President.  She may be researched by calling 870-226-5496.

Coats will be distributed Saturday, December 22nd from 10:00 A.M. till 2:00 P.M. at the Church located at 815 West Central Street.
at 8:37 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)