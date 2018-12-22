Power House Helps Those In Need

Members of Power House Church of God In Christ were busy Saturday, December 22nd handing out coats and hoodies for anyone who stopped by the church and had a need. Pastor Yarbrough and several members were on hand to provide hot dogs, punch and cookies and to help find a suitable coat or hoodie for anyone in need.
The church wishes to thank the following for contributing to the Christmas time event:
*Freds
*First United Methodist Church of Warren
*Ebenezer Baptist Church
*First Baptist Church of Warren
*Hampton Inn of Monticello
*Power House Church members
*Warren citizens
Pictured working to help those stopping in for help from left to right are:
Lady LaToya Yarbrough
Pastor James Yarbrough
Missionary Stacey Worthen ( Mission President )
Missionary Rose Bell
Sis. Britleigh Smith
The Church conducts public service projects throughout the year, including fans for those in need during the summer. In the coat and hoodie drive, they were able to help over 40 families.
