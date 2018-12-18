Quorum Court Adopts 2019 Budget

The Bradley County Quorum Court meet in regular session Monday evening, December 17th and conducted the monthly business of the county. Several matters were acted upon, including the adoption of the county budget for 2019. The total general fund appropriation as approved amounted to $1,871,619.02. The road budget as approved amounted to $1,889,250.92. According to County Judge Klay McKinney, the county's health insurance cost went up 14.5%. The budget provided a 2% pay raise for most county employees with an approximate 68 cents per hour increase for most road and solid waste employees. Several of the road and solid waste workers will be affected by the increase in the state minimum wage law. The Judge stated that elected officials salaries will go up 3% to comply with state law. There was no raise provided to the quorum court.
The budget includes one new car for the Sheriff's Office, one new garbage truck and one used truck for the road department. The Judge indicated that a new Sheriff's car was budgeted for 2018, but the purchase was not made.
In other business, the court approved the 2017 audit review and passed an appropriation ordinance in the amount of $17,500.00 for Historical Preservation funds for the "Old County Clerk Building," locate on the east side of the Courthouse. Another ordinance was approved designating funds raised by the county tax on liquor for use by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
Judge McKinney informed the court that the heavy rain has caused a lot of trouble for county roads. He state the road department would be working on them as quickly as possible, weather permitting.
The budget includes one new car for the Sheriff's Office, one new garbage truck and one used truck for the road department. The Judge indicated that a new Sheriff's car was budgeted for 2018, but the purchase was not made.
In other business, the court approved the 2017 audit review and passed an appropriation ordinance in the amount of $17,500.00 for Historical Preservation funds for the "Old County Clerk Building," locate on the east side of the Courthouse. Another ordinance was approved designating funds raised by the county tax on liquor for use by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
Judge McKinney informed the court that the heavy rain has caused a lot of trouble for county roads. He state the road department would be working on them as quickly as possible, weather permitting.
No comments:
Post a Comment