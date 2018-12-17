Monday, December 17, 2018

Reception Honors Retiring Hermitage Mayor

Mayor-elect Tonya Kendrix and Mayor Alma Jane Harrod
Alma Jane Harrod became Mayor of Hermitage September 21, 2013 and will conclude her service December of 2018.  She decided not to seek reelection.  She will be followed in office by Mayor-elect Tonya Kendrix, who has been servicing on the city council.  Mayor Harrod was honored with a reception Friday, December 14th at Hermitage City Hall.   People from the community came and visited over a two hour time period.

While visiting with Mayor Harrod, she stated that the job had been very challenging.  She indicated she was proud of the successful upgrading of the sewer plant, the paving of streets and the painting of the city water tank.  She indicated she was also pleased that all council positions are filled.  the Mayor stated that Hermitage city government consist of the police department, fire department and the combined department of streets and water/sewer.

The Mayor said she was looking forward to retirement and having time to "play in the dirt."

