Reception Honors Retiring Hermitage Mayor

|Mayor-elect Tonya Kendrix and Mayor Alma Jane Harrod
While visiting with Mayor Harrod, she stated that the job had been very challenging. She indicated she was proud of the successful upgrading of the sewer plant, the paving of streets and the painting of the city water tank. She indicated she was also pleased that all council positions are filled. the Mayor stated that Hermitage city government consist of the police department, fire department and the combined department of streets and water/sewer.
The Mayor said she was looking forward to retirement and having time to "play in the dirt."
