Rural Fire Department Called to Tree Fire

On Thursday, November 29, the Bradley County Rural Fire Department responded to a call at 595 Bradley 22 to a report of a tree on fire. The dead tree began to burn when it was ignite by a nearby debris pile that was being burned. The fire moved to the upper park of the tree an started to throw off embers when the wind picked up. The department responded with a brush truck and was able to extinguish the fire. A pumper truck was called for to cool the tree an wet the area. The tree had to be cut in order to extinguish the flames. The property, according to the department’s report, was owned by Christ Barnes.
