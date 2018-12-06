Santa Claus Visits Human Development Center

|Al Peer celebrating the Christmas Parade at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center.
A large crowd consisting of clients, family members, staff and community visitors were present Tuesday evening, December 4th for a Christmas Parade, cookies and hot chocolate and a visit with Santa Claus, as the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center kicked off the Christmas Season. A local church choir form Power House Church of God In Christ sang several Christmas carols. Everyone seemed to enjoy a good time in the chilly weather, before retiring indoors to sip the hot chocolate and talk with Santa.
