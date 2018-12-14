SEACBEC Business & Industry Annual Meeting

Staff of the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center meet with business and industry leaders, local guest and others to conduct the school's annual "business & industry" meeting. The meeting consist of a working lunch and a discussion of how SEACBEC can improve the development of the future local work force. The welcome and introductions were done by SEACBEC Director Devin McDiarmid. The program was provided by Bradley County Economic Development Corporation Director Len Blaylock, III. He talked about the "ACT Work Ready" program and the efforts to develop a trained work force that can provide capable and dependable workers for local jobs and assist the workers in gaining good paying jobs.
Those present were allowed to make comments and suggestion about the program and the efforts of SEACBEC. A tour of the school was provided for anyone wishing to observe.
