Soup Kitchen Extends Thanks

Director Fee Fee Jones has issued a thank you to the many sponsors and volunteers who helped make the 25th year of the "Soup Kitchen/Meals Project" a success. An article and pictures concerning the event is on the Feature page of "salineriverchronicle.com."
Sponsors:
Laura Rea, Mt. Olivet U.M.C.
Rock Springs U.M.C.
Good Hope U.M.C., Pastor Andy Ingram
Pastor Matt Mosler
Jean Adams, AR Foodbank
Dan and Alicia Outlaw
Mallards Contractors
Judge Keith Neeley
Judge Klay Mckinney
Mike and Barbra Wallace
Southeast Arkansas Community Action
Danny and Jennifer Curry
Joyce Jones
Jimmy and Sylvia Boyd
Peggy Orr
Key Flower
Chapter #59 Order of the Eastern Star, Sis. Brenda Binns, W. Matron, Wilmar, Ar
Freddie and Brenda Norwood
St. Paul U.M.C.
Palmer Rogers Glorious Art from God
Judge and Mrs. Bruce Anderson
Don Sheffer
The family of Rev. John and Anna Kidwell
Dr. Karen Wooley Jones
Dr. Bradley N. Bigger
Dr. Dichelle George
Victor Butler
Ben Woods Securties
Rev. Ronald Neeley
Resa Britt & Woodlawn School
Gerald and Debbie Bruster
Volunteers:
Francine Cannon Shelton
Maria Cannon King
Kyle Everett
William Everett
Teesha Webb
Tasha Webb Wilson
Jeff and Mo Wright
James ( Tank ) Green
Edith Strong
Bernice Hampton
Mary Green Walker
Katherine Jones
Margaret and Patricia Everett
Lesa Cross
Robin Brey
Greg Myers Ministry & Family
Jeremiah and Madelyn Clark
Terra Malone
Mayor-elect Denise Pennington
Emily Harton
Robbye Eyman
Lisa Collum
Judy Bigham
Brooke Hatch
Laura George & Warren Middle School
Joyce Jones
Joann and Jennifer Carpenter
Bobbie Webb
Deborah Simpson
Genita Peek
pat Newton
Loretta Mccray
