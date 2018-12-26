Wednesday, December 26, 2018

State Democratic Committee Elects Officers

The State Committee of the Arkansas Democratic met Saturday, December 15th in Little Rock and elected officers for the next four years.  Elected were:

*Michael John Gray-Chairman, from Woodruff County, farmer
*Nicole Hart-Vice Chairman, from Pulaski County, combat veteran
*Dean Flanagon-Vice Chairman for Counties, from Sebastian County, doctor
*Debi Council-Vice Chairman for Auxiliaries, Sebastian County, nurse
*Tereas Gallegos-Secretary, Faulkner County, consultant
*John Unger-Treasurer, Benton County, school administrator


The State Committee is made up of representatives from each county committee in Arkansas.
