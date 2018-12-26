State Democratic Committee Elects Officers

The State Committee of the Arkansas Democratic met Saturday, December 15th in Little Rock and elected officers for the next four years. Elected were:
*Michael John Gray-Chairman, from Woodruff County, farmer
*Nicole Hart-Vice Chairman, from Pulaski County, combat veteran
*Dean Flanagon-Vice Chairman for Counties, from Sebastian County, doctor
*Debi Council-Vice Chairman for Auxiliaries, Sebastian County, nurse
*Tereas Gallegos-Secretary, Faulkner County, consultant
*John Unger-Treasurer, Benton County, school administrator
The State Committee is made up of representatives from each county committee in Arkansas.
