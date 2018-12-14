"Grecian Odyssey" students' educational tour traveling for 9 days in June 2019. Students from ANY school district are eligible to travel. Parents and family members are eligible to travel as well. Students in grades 6-12 and college students will visit Athens where they will tour the Olympic Stadium, before heading up to Acropolis, home of the Parthenon and Temple of Athena Nike. Next, students will visit Greece's oldest ruins (circa 1600 B.C.) as they explore Mycenae. Also, Epidaurus' 15,000 seat Asklepieion. On to Olympia to stand on the ground where legend holds Hercules founded the Ancient Olympic Games nearly 2,800 years ago. On to, to Delphi to climb the ruins of Temple Apollo- just as Socrates did when he consulted the Oracle. Last, to Cape Sounion to see the Corinth Canal and visit the Temple of Poseidon. An excursion will be on a private island for lunch and swimming. Please contact Eva Jenkins Arrington, Drew Central teacher, if interested at 870-224-6545.
Friday, December 14, 2018
Student Tour to Greece Being Organized
