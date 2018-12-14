Students Earn Chairs in Region Junior Band

These students participated in the ASBOA Region 3 Junior Band Auditions on December 1, 2018 in Sheridan and earned chairs in the Region Junior Band. They will participate in the clinic December 14-15, 2018 and perform a concert at 2 pm on December 15, 2019. The clinic will be held at El Dorado High School and the concert will be held at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. Chandler Haynes placed third chair, first band on baritone, Landon Jennings placed fifth chair, second band on baritone, Josef Rawls place twelfth chair, second band on percussion, Harley Latta placed second chair, first band on trumpet, and Olivia Brown placed twenty-sixth chair, first band on clarinet.
