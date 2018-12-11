Warren Board of Education Adopts Addendums to Contracts

The Warren School Board met Monday, December 10, for their regular monthly meeting. After approving consent items and the minutes of the Nov. 12 meeting, the board heard minute messages from building principals and administrators. They then moved into executive session. Upon returning, they approved addendums to the following contracts in order to be in compliance the new minimum wage requirement which goes into effect in 2019:
Pamela Adams, Timothy Cloclough, Margaret Marshall, Hannah Richey, Jordan Rose
(Students) Mallory Barnes, Osbaldo Covarrubias, Cobe Muldrew, Caleb Watson
After approving the financial report, the board head a brief report from Superintendent Bryan Cornish. In the report he told the board that he is pleased with the progress recognized by the "Beating the Odds" awards they have received for growth in student achievement. He told them the buzz in cameras have been installed on the campuses.
