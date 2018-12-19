Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Warren Lodge F&AM Installs 2018 Officers

On December 13th 2018 Warren Lodge F&AM Installed the following officers for 2019:

Front Row L-R
Craig Mann- Junior Deacon
Brad Denton- Tyler
Scott Woodward- Installing Officer

Back Row L-R
Scott Clanton- Treasurer
Shaun Rauls- Worshipful Master
Ricky Rauls- Senior Warden
Brian Rodgers- Secretary
Scott Taylor- Chaplain
Jeff Cathey- Junior Warden

Not Pictured-
Scott McGaha- Senior Deacon
Jeremy Denton and Chase Cox- Masters of Ceremonies

Photo Credit Mellissa Rodgers

