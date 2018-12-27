Thursday, December 27, 2018

Wolf Pack Gives Away $500 in Toys

Wolf Pack M.C. club of Warren  Arkansas gave away over $500 in toys to local families with donations from Black Queens Read Too book club. These organizations are committed to helping our community and Lend a helping hand whenever they can.
Ulysses
at 4:59 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)