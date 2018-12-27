News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Wolf Pack Gives Away $500 in Toys
Wolf Pack M.C. club of Warren Arkansas gave away over $500 in toys to local families with donations from Black Queens Read Too book club. These organizations are committed to helping our community and Lend a helping hand whenever they can.
Ulysses
at
4:59 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment