26th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet

St James A.M.E. Church will again host the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet January 26th, with the program starting at 6:00 P.M. Tickets are $15.00 each. This will be the 26th annual MLK Banquet in Warren. The public is invited to attend.
Rev. James R. Hooper is Pastor of St. James. The guest speaker will be Judge Marion Humphry, retired judge of the Sixth Circuit of Arkansas. He is Pastor of Allison Presbyterian Church of Little Rock, Arkansas.
St. James is located at 915 St. James Street in Warren.
