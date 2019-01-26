26th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet Held Saturday Night

|Carol Hooper
Bro. Cortez Smith served as the Master of Ceremonies, a welcome was given by Bro. Everette Wallace, the invocation was prayed by Dr. Lucky, the Occasion was presented by Sis. Carol Hooper and a melody of songs were sung by Presiding elder Kent J. Broughton. Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington read a proclamation designating January 26th as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Warren. Music was provided by Ronnie Blackman. Rev. Buffington blessed the food.
After dinner was served, the following were honored for their service to the Warren community:
*Bobby Mitchell-Mt. Zion Baptist
*Jimmy Daniels-Union Hill Baptist
*Stacey Worth-Power House COGIC
*Marnette Singleton-St, James A.M.E.
*Shirley Belin-Holy Deliverance COGIC
*Cornelia Anderson-Bethel A.M.E.
*Loretta McCray-Mt. Carmel Baptist
*Mayor Toni Perry-Shady Grove A.M.E.
*Tiffany Gathen-Principal, Warren High School
There was a solo by Bro. Curtis Hopper and Judge Quincy Ross introduced Judge Humphrey. The Judge is the retired Judge of the Sixth Circuit of Arkansas and is Pastor of Allison Presbyterian Church of Little Rock.
A solo was rendered by Sis Stephanie Farmer and acknowledgements were made by Bro. Everette Wallace. The benediction was given by Rev. James R. Hooper, Pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church.
|Everette Wallace
|Dr. Lucky
|Mayor Denisa Pennington
|Rev. Kent J. Broughton
No comments:
Post a Comment