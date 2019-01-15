Arrest Report: January 14, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Markus Powell, 800 N. Chestnut St., Warren, AR, age 37, arrrested on parole warrant (19-19)
Amia W. Jacks, 1018 Brown 8A, Warren, AR, age 22 arrested on warrant (1-11-19)
William Leeper, 3554 Hwy. 83 N., Monticello, AR, age 39, charged with Driving on Suspended License, , no vehicle license, and no proof of insurance (1-18-19)
Bivian Lambert, 322 Birch St., Hermitage, AR, age 55, charged with shoplifting, probation parole warrant and warren pd warrant (1-12-19)
Michael McClenden 759 Bradley 38, Warren, AR, charged with no driver's license, no insurance, fictitious tags (1-13-19)
Blake Pope, 603 Clio, Warren, AR, age 33, arrested on warrant (1-14-19)
Michael Kentrell Jones, 900 E. Cedar, Warren, AR, age 30, arrested on warrant (1-14-19)
