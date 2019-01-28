Arrest Report: January 28, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Terrence T. Pickett, 623 Bradley Rd. 194, Banks, AR, age 21, arrested on warrant, City of Warren (1-22-19)
Steven Baker, 101 N. Elm St., Hermitage, AR, age 33, arrested on waqrrant (1-24-19)
Cody Donley, 1395 N. Hyatt, Monticello, AR, arrested on bench warrant (1-26-19)
Corelei Ramsey, #9 Alto Ct., Warren, AR, arrested on bench warrant X2, Monticello warrant (1-26-19)
