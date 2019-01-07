Monday, January 7, 2019

Arrest Report: January 7, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Gail W. Miller, 812 Isom Drive, Fordyce, AR, age 55, arrested on warrant (12-31-18)

Terica Hampton, 433 Burnett Rd., Warren, AR, age 35, arrested on warrant (1231-18)

Montrell Kelley, 414 W. Elm St., Warren, age 21, arrested on county warrant (12-31-18)

Fliberto Gonzalez, 1107 N, Myrtle Warren, AR, age 42, arrested on warrant (1-2-19)

John William White, 146 Bradley Rd. 227, Warren, AR, age 27, arrested on bench warrant (1-2-19)

Bo Bratton, 949 E. College St. Monticello, AR, age 37, arrested on warrant (1-4-19)

Aaron Michael Berry, 106 Cash St., Fordyce, AR, age 30, arrest on warrant Calhoun County (1-4-19)

Aerious Martin, 604 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR, age 29, charged with criminal trespassing  (1-5-19)

Tyrell Williams, 707 24A S. Myrtle St., Warren, AR, age 25, charged with domestic battery  3rd (1-6-19)



