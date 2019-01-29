BCEDC Boards Accepts Resignation Of Executive Director

During the January 28th monthly board meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation, the board voted to accept the resignation of the Executive Director, Len Blaylock, III.
After conducting the routine business of the board, the members went into executive session and after a short time came back into regular session and voted to accept the resignation. No comments were made concerning the action except several members expressed appreciation to Mr. Blaylock for his efforts.
The board was informed that the City of Warren has paid off the note on the spec building located in the city's industrial park. The final payment was over $40,000.00 including interest.
During the financial report it was noted that there has been no change in membership since the previous meeting.
