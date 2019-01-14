Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board Hears About New Event

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board met Monday, January 14, at noon in the board room of the Bradley County economic Development Committee. Board Chairman James Wells called the meeting to order.
The first item of business they discussed was the purchase of a new printer. The board voted to accept a proposal from Univodata which will save them approximately $200 per month and will be from the same company that will be installing the chamber's new phone system. Mr. Wells explained that the cost can be spread over a 12 month period and that once the payments are made, the printer would be owned, not leased, by the Chamber.
Minutes from the Dec. 10 General Board meeting were approved as presented.
It was noted by Chamber President Sarah Wehland that a meeting is scheduled for January 28th in which Shelly Short, Vice President Programs and Partnerships of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce will speak to those in attendance. President Wehland encourage all to attend as well as other Chamber members. The meeting will be held at the Warren Country Club at noon.
President Wehland also noted that work is in progress for the annual Chamber Gala.
No financial report was given. However, the board voted to move 1/2 of the Special Events funds raised ($3000), as previously agreed upon by the volunteers of the events such as the widely successful Halloween and Christmas events to the Chamber's funds.
A question was asked about the mailing out of Chamber dues and due dates. President Wehland explained that invoices will be sent and that the date due will depend on the month in which the membership began.
Debbie Spencer told the board that the next Special Event will be centered around Easter. The board voted to hold the event on March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, in the city park (Rain contingency will be March 20th). Volunteers will be needed. Also needed will be donations of candy or funds to purchase needs. Some of the ideas presented were wheel barrow and sack races, Easter bonnet parade, crafts, egg toss, and egg rolls. The board voted to allow craft vendors for a charge of $20 each.
President Wehland reported that the first sponsorship of the Tomato Festival has just come in for the amount of $260.
A number of future ribbon cuttings were discussed.
Brooke Hatch told the board that the Hometown Health Coalition has changed its name to Community Health and Wellness. It will be held March 2 at the Donald W. Reynolds Y which will be hosting an open house for the Y that same day. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Len Blaylock told the board about "Local Conversations: Connecting Specialty Crop Growers with Local Food Buyers" which will be held at the Hermitage Community Center, 416 Hickory St., in Hermitage, Thursday, January 17 beginning at 9:30 a.m. and concluding after lunch. RSVP's should be sent to Brooke Clanton of the Arkansas Agricultyure Department.
