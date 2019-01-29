Bradley County NAACP Meets

Continuing to reorganize, members of the Bradley County NAACP met Monday evening at the Warren Housing Authority Community Room. The group is trying to recharter the Bradley County Branch. Over 40 members have joined.
NAACP focuses on research, advocacy, outreach and programming. Areas of concern include political and civic empowerment, economic empowerment, climate justice, criminal justice, education and health. People of all races are welcome to join and encouraged to participate.
The current President of the Bradley County Chapter is Dr. Clarance Lucky, Pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Warren.
NAACP focuses on research, advocacy, outreach and programming. Areas of concern include political and civic empowerment, economic empowerment, climate justice, criminal justice, education and health. People of all races are welcome to join and encouraged to participate.
The current President of the Bradley County Chapter is Dr. Clarance Lucky, Pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Warren.
No comments:
Post a Comment