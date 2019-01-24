Chamber Board to Hold Special Noon Meeting Sponsored by First State Bank

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce will hold a special board meeting Monday, January 28, at the Warren Country Club at noon. The keynote speaker for the event will be Ms. Shelley Short,
Vice President, Programs & Partnerships Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/AIA/Executive Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDC). Lunch for the event is being sponsored by First State Bank, a strong supporter of the Chamber of Commerce.
Also invited to the Board meeting are the Mayors of Warren, Hermitage, and Banks, as well as a representative of Moro Bay.
Chamber Board and Executive Board members need to RSVP to 226-5225.
