Chamber Board to Hold Special Noon Meeting Sponsored by First State Bank

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce will hold a special board meeting Monday, January 28, at the Warren Country Club at noon.  The keynote speaker for the event will be Ms. Shelley Short,
Vice President, Programs & Partnerships Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/AIA/Executive Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDC).  Lunch for the event is being sponsored by First State Bank, a strong supporter of the Chamber of Commerce.

Also invited to the Board meeting are the Mayors of Warren, Hermitage, and Banks, as well as a representative of Moro Bay.

Chamber Board and Executive Board members need to RSVP  to 226-5225.

