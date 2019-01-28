Chamber of Commerce Board Receives Training

|Mayor Denisa Pennington introduces Shelley Short to the Chamber Board.
Vice President, Programs & Partnerships Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/AIA/Executive Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDC), presented a program to train new board members and review with veteran board members. She gave an overview of the need for a mission and vision statement along with outlining the roles of board members, the executive board, and staff. Another part of the program dealt with tax information. She also explained the role of the State Board of Chamber of Commerce.
During the presentation and following it, Ms. Short fielded questions from the attendees. The meeting was widely attended.
The attendees were treated to a delicious fish/chicken dinner courtesy of First State Bank.
