Circuit Court Cases Plead Guilty

Bradley County Circuit Court has recently approved three felony plea bargain cases. Judge Sam Pope presided over two cases and Judge Quincy Ross presided over the other.
Ruperto Hamid Rodriguez was sentenced to 24 months in prison with 36 months suspended for theft of property. He will pay court cost.
Kristy Michelle Hooper received 36 months probation and must pay court cost for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerry Allen Lephiew was convicted of two separate matters related to delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. He must pay court fees and a fine and received 36 months in prison with 24 months suspended on one charge and 60 months in prison with 36 months suspended on another charge.
Ruperto Hamid Rodriguez was sentenced to 24 months in prison with 36 months suspended for theft of property. He will pay court cost.
Kristy Michelle Hooper received 36 months probation and must pay court cost for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerry Allen Lephiew was convicted of two separate matters related to delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. He must pay court fees and a fine and received 36 months in prison with 24 months suspended on one charge and 60 months in prison with 36 months suspended on another charge.
No comments:
Post a Comment