Court Cases Approved

Judge Quincy Ross presided over circuit court Monday, January 28th in Warren. Three cases were adjudicated by the court.
Corey Hampton was convicted for delivery of meth or cocaine. He received 72 months in the
Arkansas Department of Corrections and another 72 months suspended. His drivers license was suspended for six months and he must pay fines and court cost.
Brandy Beard was convicted of possession controlled substance, meth or cocaine. She received 36 months probation and must pay fines and court cost.
John William White had his probation revoked.
