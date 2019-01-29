Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Deadline for Senior Ads in WHS Yearbook Nearing

The deadline to buy senior ads for the Warren High School yearbook is February 15, 2019.  If you are interested in purchasing an ad for a graduating senior, please email Justin Long at justin.long@warrensd.org.

