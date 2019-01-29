News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Deadline for Senior Ads in WHS Yearbook Nearing
The deadline to buy senior ads for the Warren High School yearbook is February 15, 2019. If you are interested in purchasing an ad for a graduating senior, please email Justin Long at justin.long@warrensd.org.
at
11:55 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment