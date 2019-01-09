Delta-Centered Earthquake Felt In Parts Of Bradley County

The ground throughout South Arkansas rumbled Tuesday, January 8, 2019 just after 6pm CST as a magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook from a central location six miles from Hollandale, Mississippi, a town located almost 100 miles from Warren, Arkansas.
Residents closer to the epicenter reported the small quake which lasted around 30 seconds. In Bradley County the effects were much less prevalent, but still could be felt.
According to earthquakenewstoday.com, the quake's epicenter was about 3 miles deep.
