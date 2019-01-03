Thursday, January 3, 2019

Deputies Sworn In

'During the swearing in of elected officials for new terms January, 2nd, Judge Kenneth Johnson also swear in a number of deputies to various offices.  Included were:
Auxiliary Deputy Sheriffs-Sim McCoy, Kevin Steadman, Tre'Vaugh Moore, Wesley LaFoon
Full Time Deputy Sheriffs-Jose Ramirez, Brad Johnston, Kevin Black, Kendall Rawls
Part Time Deputy-Monty Hearnsberger

Deputy Corners-Elizabeth Britton, Albert Hammons

Deputy Circuit Clerk-Stephanie Bigham
Deputy Circuit Clerk-Sandra Erlanson
Deputy Assessor-Sharon Huitt
Deputy Collector-Emily Moseley
Deputy Collector-Wilma Adair
Deputy County Clerk Chyrle Parnell
Deputy in Sheriff's Office-Cassidy Trucks
