Fireman's Ball Names Award Winners

|Retired Chief Howard Edwards
The following awards were presented by Acting Chief Mike Ashcraft:
*Rookie of the Year-Andy Green
*Award for attending the most fire alarms-Chance Bradley, attended 100% of all calls in 2018
*5 years of service-Jeremy Briant
*20 years service-Kevin Kitchens
*25 years service-Jerry Ashcraft
*Fireman of the Year-Ruston Grider
*Officer of the Year-Lt. Jason Bradley
A 22 Henry Rifle and a plaque was presented to retired Chief Howard Edwards.
After the awards were presented, Ruston Grider introduced his cousin Mike Reynolds, to SRC.
Mr. Reynolds was present as Mr. Grider's guest. He is form Calhoun, Georgia. He is a veteran of the Iraq War, where he served as a para-medic and fireman. He was Director of Emergency Services for a large portion of the country, during the war. He is a retired Master Sergeant.
|Rustin Grider and his cousin Mike Reynolds
