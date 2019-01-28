Monday, January 28, 2019

Fireman's Ball Names Award Winners

Retired Chief Howard Edwards
Members of the Warren Municipal Fire Department and their guests gathered Saturday evening, January 26th, at the Warren Country Club to enjoy a steak dinner, fellowship and disperse the department's annual awards.  A large crowd was on hand for the ticketed event.





The following awards were presented by Acting Chief Mike Ashcraft:
*Rookie of the Year-Andy Green
*Award for attending the most fire alarms-Chance Bradley, attended 100% of all calls in 2018
*5 years of service-Jeremy Briant
*20 years service-Kevin Kitchens
*25 years service-Jerry Ashcraft
*Fireman of the Year-Ruston Grider
*Officer of the Year-Lt. Jason Bradley

A 22 Henry Rifle and a plaque was presented to retired Chief Howard Edwards.

After the awards were presented, Ruston Grider introduced his cousin Mike Reynolds, to SRC.
Mr. Reynolds was present as Mr. Grider's guest.  He is form Calhoun, Georgia.  He is a veteran of the Iraq War, where he served as a para-medic and fireman.  He was Director of Emergency Services for a large portion of the country, during the war.  He is a retired Master Sergeant.

Rustin Grider and his cousin Mike Reynolds


