Tuesday, January 8, 2019
First Baby Born At BCMC In 2019
The first baby born at Bradley County Medical Center in 2019 is Ian Ariel Cabrera Menocal. He was born January 5th at 7:26 P.M. Ian weighed 6lbs and 3oz at birth and was 20 inches long. He is the son of Maritza Menocal and Juan Cabrera.
