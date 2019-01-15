First City Council Meeting Of 2019

|Mayor Pennington presides over her first council
meeting.
Council Member Joel Tolefree informed those present that former Bradley County Chamber Manager Harry "Buddy" McCaskill past away earlier in the day. Council Member Dorothy Henderson moved that a resolution honoring Mr. McCaskill be prepared for adoption at a future meeting. The motion was approved 6-0.
Leah St. John, with the "Make Warren Shine" organization made a presentation to the council updating the members on activities of the group over the past year. She ask the council to consider making improvements to the wooden covering the city built several years ago to protect the sidewalk in front of the building, commonly referred to as the "Old Hankins Building" on Cedar Street across from the courthouse. She indicated the group is concerned with the appearance. Editor's Note: The structure was built by the city to protect individuals walking along the sidewalk due to the deterioration of the building. The building is privately owned.
Council Member Tolefree stated that he was concerned that we are not addressing the real problem, which is the condition of the building. Mayor Pennington stated the city would look into the issue and try to decide what needs to be done at this time. She thanked the "Make Warren Shine" organization for the work they have accomplished in the downtown area.
The council then adopted Ordinance # 916, to amend Ordinance #905 to reconcile the city's 2018 budget as a result of the final expenses for 2018. This is done as needed each year in January for the previous year in order to comply with state law.
Mayor Pennington announce that the Civil Service Commission has named Mike Ashcraft, Acting Fire Chief. She indicated she is reviewing the job description for the position of Fire Chief, prior to beginning the process of advertising the job for a new permanent Chief. Any change in job description will require council action. The Warren Civil Service Commission will ultimately hire a new Chief.
A motion was then made to approve all city council permanent committees for the year 2019. All committees will remain as is with Council member Frazer being assigned to the positions held by her predecessor in 2018.
Reports were then given by each department head. Acting Fire Chief Ashcraft indicated a lot of cleanup work is ongoing in the fire station and city wide inspections are back on track. Police Chief Hildreth indicated the department is at full strength and the officers are very grateful for the raise given by the council.
Council Member Frazer reported that Dale Gilbert and Steven Stain have been approved as new volunteer firemen.
Sanitation Manager/Building Official Mike May gave updated reports on both departments. He stated work should begin this week on the tearing down of two dilapidated houses, one on N. Martin and one on N. Walnut. He also stated the sanitation workers did a good job getting a heavy volume of garbage collected during Christmas.
Council Member Burks made a motion to assign the matter of an economic development program to the Community and Economic Development Committee and to ask them to research the matter and put together some specifications. Council Member Tolfree, Chairman of the committee had previously stated he planned to call a committee meeting after visiting the Arkansas Municipal League meeting this week. Mayor Pennington stated she was already looking into the issue as well. The motion passed 5-1, with Council Member Frazer voting no. This led to a rather intense discussion between Council Member Tolefree and Council Member Frazer, as to reason for her voting against sending the matter to the committee. Council Member Tolfree then began a heated discussion about the location of the 'Agenda" meeting having been conducted in the upstairs conference room. Mr. Tolfree, who was not in attendance at the "agenda" meeting, was very critical of the meeting having been held in the upstairs conference room. Note; There is nothing illegal about meeting there and it is handicapped accessible. Editor's Note: The issue of the vote concerning the economic development effort and the location of the agenda meeting had nothing to do with each other. Additionally, Council Member Frazer had nothing to do about the agenda meeting being held in the conference room. Mayor Pennington had to call for order and get the discussion back on target. She did state that future agenda meetings would be held in the courtroom to provide more room for the public. She said agenda meetings are open to the public. She indicated the agenda meeting was held in the conference room to give the council a look at the rearranged Mayor's Office. The conference room has been relocated to the former mayor's office and the mayor's office is now in the former conference room. They are adjacent to each other. Council Member Frazer, went on to say she voted against assigning the matter to the committee at this time because she thought some other ideas would be brought up in the future. It was obvious that she accepted the full councils' decision and she told SRC after the meeting she was supportive of looking at new ways to recruit industry.
Reports were then submitted by the various boards and commissions that met during December, 2018. Council Member Tolefree suggested that the vacant position of Parks and Recreation Director should be contracted out instead of hiring a new director for the city staff.
Mayor Pennington announced the next city council meeting will be held Monday, February 11th at 5:30 P.M. in the Municipal Courtroom and the agenda meeting, to set the agenda for the the 11th, will be held Thursday, February 7th at 7;00 A.M., also in the courtroom. Both meetings are open to the press and the public. No votes are taken during the agenda meeting.
