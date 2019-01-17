GFWC Warren Woman's Club Update

|Clydine Davis and Glenda Cross
GFWC Warren Woman's Club gives an up date to some more items that mode 2018 fantastic. At the May meeting, then, President Glenda Cross presented' Clydine Davis with her 25-year pin for her dedication to the club. She has fulfilled many hours beyond her duty and position.
|Judy Gibson and Fran Nutt
ln December, President Judy Gibson, welcomed Fran Nutt cs a member of GFWC Warren Woman's Club by presenting her with a GFWC membership pin. The members are proud of these two ladies: for Clydine far her past services and for Fran for wanting to join in with our future endevvors.
