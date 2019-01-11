Health Fair Committee & Health Coalition Meet

Members of the Bradley County Health Fair Committee and the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition met Thursday, January 10th in the conference room of the Bradley County Medical Complex located on N. Bragg Street. Many of the same individuals make up both groups. The Health Fair met from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon and the Health Coalition met from 12:00 noon to 1:00 P.M. The Health Fair committee spent their time planning for the Bradley County Health Fair to be conducted March 2, 2019 at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. The Fair will take place from 9:00 A.M, to 12:00 noon. The Fair will consist of numerous vendors and health test. It will also have may activities for the children.
The Health Coalition then took the floor and talked about several activities they are pursuing.
Coalition members discussed disease prevention, seeking grants, events for kids and other programs such as opioid addiction.
Visiting the Health Coalition meeting and presenting a program on the opioid crisis was Cara Cox, Arkansas Delta Opioid Project Director for UAMS. She showed a short flash drive presentation on the problem and handed out several fact sheets and information concerning opioids.
