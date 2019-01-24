Hermitage City Council Elects Pro Tempore

The Hermitage City Council met January 21st for their first regular session in 2019. In addition to receiving monthly reports, the members voted to name Council member Annette Peebles as President Pro Tempore. This allows her to preside when needed.
Police Chief Ben Poole reported six citations were issued in December, 2018 and Fire Chief Barry Booker informed the council that the fire department responded to a small field fire during the same month. Members were told the water samples were within limits and maintenance work was accomplished.
The Mayor reported that LIHEAP will be in Hermitage soon to provide help for those in need.
