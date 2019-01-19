Hermitage School Board Holds Monthly and Special Called Meetings

The Hermitage School Board met January 14 for a special called meeting as well as their regular monthly meeting in the boardroom in Hermitage.
Members present included Russell Richard, Mary Hamilton, Dorothy Davis, Harold Hampton, David Wilkerson and Kevin Reep.
Also in attendance were students from the Hermitage GT program. They gave a presentation on their recent work in the Stock Market Game.
The Board reviewed and accepted the minutes from the December 4 and December 10, 2018 meetings as well as the financial report. They were presented reports representatives from grades Pre-K through 12th and the Superintendent's report given by Superintendent Dr. Tracy Tucker.
Board training for 2018 was approved, as was out of state travel by school personnel and students.
In other business, the board took the recommendation to hire Samantha Newton and Liz Richey for 21st CCLC after school work. They also too the recommendation to change Russell Woodard's route to a longer route.
The special called meeting held on the same day was for purposes of an employee hearing. Still present were members Russell Richard, Mary Hamilton, Dorothy Davis, David Wilkerson, and Kevin Reep. Harold Hampton was also present, but excused himself.
During the special called meeting, Earnest James Green requested to have a public hearing. After making a statement about an apparent incident on one of the Hermitage buses, the Board entered Executive Session. After the Board emerged from Executive Session, Dr. Tucker made the recommendation to uphold the recommendation to terminate Mr. Green from his bus driving position. With a motion made, the board voted 5-0 in favor of upholding the termination.
