It's Mardi Gras Time in Warren.....Pictured are from left to right: seated are Anne Wynne O'Neill, Glenda Cross, and Sue Martin, standing are Len BLaylock, and Mary Louise Porter, BCAC (Bradley County Arts for Children) Committee is planning its second Mardi Gras for this Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Warren Country Club from 6:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. The evening is scheduled for time featuring hors d'oeuvres, UAM Jazz Quartet, a special young artist guest, seated dinner, silent auction and live auction, and dancing to the Rodney Block Collective Band. The band features a singer and an outstanding trombone player. Tickets have been mailed and the committee is working for a great evening to provide a year of free arts for all K-12 grade children in Bradley County.
