Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Lions Club Test Preschooler's Eyes

Harold Mitchell and Delbert Zimmerly
Using their special camera for testing eyes, members of the Warren Lions Club visited with students of the First Presbyterian Church Day-Care Tuesday, January 29th and took pictures of their eyes.  Students who are getting ready to enter kindergarten were tested.

The camera takes a picture of the eyes and notes any possible issues with sight.  If the child's test indicates an problem, the parent or guardian is notified that a professional eye care specialist should test the child for treatment or glasses. 

Conducting the test at the Presbyterian Church Day-Care were Lion members Harold Mitchell, Delbert Zimmerly and Gregg Reep.  The club has tested students at all preschools in Bradley County.  Work has also been done in surrounding county's of Southeast Arkansas.

