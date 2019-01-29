Lions Club Test Preschooler's Eyes

|Harold Mitchell and Delbert Zimmerly
The camera takes a picture of the eyes and notes any possible issues with sight. If the child's test indicates an problem, the parent or guardian is notified that a professional eye care specialist should test the child for treatment or glasses.
Conducting the test at the Presbyterian Church Day-Care were Lion members Harold Mitchell, Delbert Zimmerly and Gregg Reep. The club has tested students at all preschools in Bradley County. Work has also been done in surrounding county's of Southeast Arkansas.
