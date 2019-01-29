Moro Bay State Park Named 2018 Park of the Year

In the facebook post making the announced park officials said the following:
"The Park would like to thank all of its friends, volunteers, and partners for their support and hard work which led to an outstanding year in which other Park Superintendents from across the state voted for Moro Bay this past year and the Park received an award. In a year where we experienced the highest flood since Moro Bay became a state park (highest flood since 1968) we also set records in all major events, revenues, and had some impressive projects. The park also completed its first prescribed burn in a long time, had the Ferry added to the National Historic Register, and opened a newly renovated campground with 60ft pads and full hookups. So many contributed to the parks outstanding year including the AGFC, the Bradley County section of the forestry commission, AHTD, The Derick's City Good SAMS, Jersey Vol. Fire Department, The Department of Arkansas Heritage, and many individual volunteers. Moro Bay presented 284 programs to visitors and students in the park and in the nearby communities. The park had an increase of 67% in excellent reviews on Trip Advisor building on the certificate of excellence the park received in 2017. The fall cross country event with Hermitage High School had 278 registered runners and over 500 in attendance in the fall (surpassed again this recent fall thanks to Lori McDougald) and the Perch Jerk had a record 88 teams with 370lbs of fish caught. Spring is just around the corner and if you haven't been by the park in a while we believe you will be most impressed with the new campground, the amazing cabins, and the opportunities we provide to experience the outdoors with the ones you love. Check us out online at Arkansasstateparks.com."
To see the original facebook post and visit the Moro Bay State Park Facebook page, CLICK HERE.
Salineriverchronicle.com will post an official press release from Arkansas State Parks as soon as it is posted to their site. We want to congratulate the Moro Bay State Park staff on a job well done. Thanks for being one of the best parts of Bradley County.
