New Doctor Coming/Hospital Board Monthly Meeting

The Bradley County Medical Center Board met Thursday, January 24th for their monthly meeting. Past minutes were approved and CFO Brandon Gorman presented a detailed financial report, Home Health Statistics and the status of the hospital sales tax fund. He informed the board that the hospital experienced an operating loss of $241,105.00 for the past month and that usage of the hospital was very low in November and December, 2018. The hospital, like rural hospitals across the country, continue to suffer from lack of revenue to meet their obligations.
The board was informed that the new MRI machine will be completed soon and work to recruit a doctor remains a priority. Hospital Administrator Steve Henson told the board that the hospital has seen a rash of patients not keeping appointments for outpatient services. He indicated each patient is being followed up with. He went on to say hospital usage is picking up in January.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*Sarah Baker, APRN, Ark. Heart Hospital
*Cassandra Love, APRN, Ark. Heart Hospital
*John Fry, M.D., ER/Family Medicine
*David Pope, M.D., Pathology
*Paul Stout, M.D., Pathology
*Michelle Pittman, M.D., Surgery
*Wade Johnston, CNMT
*George Covert, M.D., ER/Family Medicine
*Susan Henry, LCSW
*Paolo Lim, M.D., RAPA
*Kerry Pennington, M.D., Family Medicine
*Michael Weber, M.D., ER/Family Medicine
*Roger Mason, M.D., Surgery
The board voted to pursue a new nuclear medicine camera that will be useful to cardiologist and family practice doctors.
Board members then voted to authorize Mr. Henson to enter a contract with Dr. Kriten Dent, M.D. who will arrive in Warren August 19, 2019 and begin practicing in the new clinic. She will practice family medicine and OB work. This will result in two doctors and two nurse practitioners serving patients in the new clinic across the street from the hospital.
