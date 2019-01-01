Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Officials Sworn In for New Term

Denisa Clanton Pennington was sworn in Tuesday afternoon as
Warren's first female mayor.
Circuit Judge Kenneth Johnson was present to administer the oath of office to three city officials and one county JP January 1, 2019.  The swearing in ceremony took place at 1:00 P.M. in the Warren Municipal Courtroom.  A large crowd of family, friends, city staff and former elected officials were on hand to witness the historic event.  Retiring Mayor Bryan Martin and his wife, Dr. Sue Martin were there.
Helen Boswell was sworn in ae  the first elected

Sworn in as the Mayor of the City of Warren was Denisa C. Pennington.  She becomes the first woman to be elected Mayor of Warren.  Her term will run from 2019-2022.

Sworn in for a full four year term as Warren City Clerk was Mrs. Helen Boswell.  Mrs. Boswell was previously appointed city clerk to fill an unexpired term and has been elected in her own right to serve from 2019-2022.  Mrs. Boswell is the first African-American to serve the city as city clerk.

Memory Burks Frazer was sworn in to her first term as Council-member for Ward 2, Position 1.  Her term will run for two years from 2019-2020.

Also sworn in was Bobby Hargrave for a position on the Bradley county Quorum Court.

Other city elected officials to be sworn in, either January 2nd or prior to the first city council meeting of 2019, include City Attorney-elect H. Murray Claycomb, City Treasurer Robert C. Milton and council members Dorothy Henderson, Zack Burks, Joel Tolefree, Angela Marshall and Emily Moseley.     
