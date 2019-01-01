Officials Sworn In for New Term

|Denisa Clanton Pennington was sworn in Tuesday afternoon as
Sworn in as the Mayor of the City of Warren was Denisa C. Pennington. She becomes the first woman to be elected Mayor of Warren. Her term will run from 2019-2022.
Sworn in for a full four year term as Warren City Clerk was Mrs. Helen Boswell. Mrs. Boswell was previously appointed city clerk to fill an unexpired term and has been elected in her own right to serve from 2019-2022. Mrs. Boswell is the first African-American to serve the city as city clerk.
Memory Burks Frazer was sworn in to her first term as Council-member for Ward 2, Position 1. Her term will run for two years from 2019-2020.
Also sworn in was Bobby Hargrave for a position on the Bradley county Quorum Court.
Other city elected officials to be sworn in, either January 2nd or prior to the first city council meeting of 2019, include City Attorney-elect H. Murray Claycomb, City Treasurer Robert C. Milton and council members Dorothy Henderson, Zack Burks, Joel Tolefree, Angela Marshall and Emily Moseley.
